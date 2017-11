Shares of commodities producers rose as the passage of the House of Representatives tax bill spurred bets on economic growth.

Continue Reading Below

Rio Tinto could bid for a stake in Chilean lithium mining company SQM, a potentially dangerous bet on the direction of already elevated lithium prices, said analysts at brokerage AB Bernstein, as reported earlier.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2017 16:13 ET (21:13 GMT)