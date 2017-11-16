Housing Starts Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Friday 0830 Housing Starts Oct 1.18M (22) 1.13M

-- percent change Oct +4.4% -4.7%

0830 Building Permits Oct 1.25M (13) 1.215M

-- percent change Oct +2.9% -4.5%

1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov 20.0 (3) 23

Composite Index

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

November 16, 2017 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)