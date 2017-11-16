EU New Car Registrations Return to Growth in October

New car sales in the European Union rose strongly in October, returning to growth after a dip in September, according to data published on Thursday.

Across the EU, new car registrations--a reflection of sales--rose 5.9% to 1.17 million vehicles in October, said the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, known as ACEA.

ACEA said most major EU markets performed well in October, especially Spain, France and Italy, where sales rose 14%, 14% and 7.1%, respectively. By contrast, the U.K. had the biggest decline in registrations, down 12%.

Registrations in the new EU member states rose 20%, with Bulgaria, Hungary and Lithuania posting monthly growth over 30%.

Sales for German car makers were mixed in the month, though sales in their home market rose 3.9%. Sales grew 6.5% for Daimler AG (DAI.XE), the maker of Mercedes luxury cars, and 4.8% for Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE). However, BMW AG (BMW.XE)sales declined 7.8%.

Sales for French auto maker Renault SA (RNO.FR) grew 18%, driven by solid performance for its Renault, Dacia and Lada brands. Peugeot SA (UG.FR) sales rose 74% in October, boosted by the acquisition of car maker Opel.

For the first ten months of 2017, new car registrations rose 3.9% to 12.8 million vehicles compared with 12.3 million a year earlier. Of the five biggest markets, the U.K. was the only one where sales fell in the first 10 months of 2017, posting a decline of 4.6%.

