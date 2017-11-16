BNP Paribas, GTS Sign Agreement on U.S. Treasuries Trading

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.FR) said Thursday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with GTS, a New York-based electronic market maker, to improve pricing of U.S. Treasuries for its clients.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The collaboration will let BNP Paribas use GTS' trading and technology capabilities, and add liquidity to the French bank's pricing framework for the U.S. Treasuries secondary market.

"The U.S. is an important market for BNP Paribas, and we are fully committed to expanding our capital markets franchise by focusing on our clients and their demand for improved liquidity and better transparency," said Olivier Osty, BNP Paribas's head of global markets.

The two companies will also develop a technology platform aimed at giving BNP Paribas access to greater liquidity, BNP Paribas said.

