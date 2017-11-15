What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 15, 2017).

Senate Republicans attached a provision to their tax overhaul that would repeal the requirement that all Americans have health insurance.

Republicans, fearing a Democratic victory in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, are grasping for ways to derail GOP nominee Moore.

Sessions said he now recalls a 2016 meeting with a Trump campaign adviser at which the aide spoke about contacts with Russians.

Zimbabwe's military moved to subdue what it called the nation's "degenerating" political establishment but denied it was ousting Mugabe.

Ross defended the administration's aggressive Nafta strategy, suggesting the U.S. can press Mexico and Canada for big concessions.

Trump returned from his Asia trip with a good deal of bonhomie with fellow leaders but few tangible outcomes.

The House passed a defense-policy bill that would boost military spending to nearly $700 billion.

U.S. Catholic bishops chose a conservative for a key post, signaling resistance to the pope's vision.

Australians endorsed same-sex marriage in a nonbinding national vote.

A gunman choosing his targets at random opened fire in a Northern California town, killing at least four.

Three UCLA basketball players returned to the U.S. after being detained in China for suspected shoplifting.

