Activist Nelson Peltz Elected to P&G Board

Investor Won Proxy Fight by Slim 43,000 Vote Margin

Target's Sales Rise, but Spending Pinches Profit

Target posted higher quarterly sales but profit fell and the retailer gave a disappointing earnings outlook for the holiday period, as the big-box chain spends heavily to revamp stores, lower prices and raise wages.

Cisco Guides Return to Revenue Growth

Cisco Systems said Wednesday it expects revenue to grow in the current quarter for the first time since late 2015, as it continues a strategic shift away from its legacy hardware and into sales of software and services.

Airbus, Boeing Seal More Than $75 Billion in Orders

Airbus and Boeing secured more than $75 billion in single-aisle plane commitments, demonstrating unrelenting appetite for their most popular planes from discount carriers.

Why a DOJ vs. AT&T-Time Warner Case Could Be a Close Call

If the Justice Department sues to block AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner, it would mark one of the most ambitious antitrust cases in decades and likely lead to a court battle that would be hard to handicap.

Weinstein Co. Sells 'Paddington 2' Rights as It Explores Options

The troubled film studio Weinstein Co. is getting a cash infusion from an animated bear to help it stay afloat.

Toys 'R' Us Seeks to Pay $16 Million in Bonuses to Top Execs

Toys 'R' Us, which filed for bankruptcy in September, is seeking court approval to pay $16 million in bonuses to its senior leadership, including Chief Executive David Brandon.

Vanguard Predicts a Record $350 Billion In New Cash

Vanguard Group is on pace to collect a record one-year total of $350 billion in investor cash by the end of 2017, Chief Executive F. William McNabb III said after a shareholder meeting in Scottsdale, Ariz.

New Deutsche Bank Investor Cerberus Doubles Down on German Lenders

U.S. private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management on Wednesday disclosed a 3% stake in Deutsche Bank AG, deepening its bets on European banks and the German economy.

Chemical Plant Owners Urged to Prepare for Worst-Case Flooding

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is warning that many industrial sites where hazardous materials are stored may not be adequately prepared for extreme weather events.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)