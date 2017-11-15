Why a DOJ vs. AT&T-Time Warner Case Could Be a Close Call

If the Justice Department sues to block AT&T's planned acquisition of Time Warner, it would mark one of the most ambitious antitrust cases in decades and likely lead to a court battle that would be hard to handicap.

Viacom, Charter Strike Carriage Deal

Media giant Viacom and cable operator Charter Communications have finalized an agreement to deliver Viacom's networks to Charter's 16.6 million Spectrum cable subscribers.

Target's Sales Rise, but Spending Pinches Profits

Target posted higher quarterly sales but profits fell and the retailer gave a disappointing earnings outlook for the holiday period, as the big-box chain spends heavily to revamp stores, lower prices and raise wages.

Alibaba to Reassign Digital Media and Entertainment Unit Head

Alibaba Group Holding is reassigning the head of its struggling digital media and entertainment arm after just over a year on the job.

SandRidge Energy Confirms $746 Million Deal to Buy Bonanza Creek

SandRidge Energy said Wednesday it has reached a deal to buy Bonanza Creek Energy for $746 million in cash and stock.

Airbus, Boeing Seal More Than $75 Billion in Orders

Airbus and Boeing secured more than $75 billion in single-aisle plane commitments, demonstrating unrelenting appetite for their most popular planes from discount carriers.

Acorda Therapeutics Reports Five Deaths in Study

Acorda Therapeutics has stopped enrolling new patients in a clinical trial of its Parkinson's disease-drug tozadenant after reporting five deaths in treatment studies.

WeWork Takes a Dip in the Wave-Pool Business

WeWork has bought a large stake in a Spanish company that makes wave pools, the latest move by the highly valued startup to branch out beyond its office-leasing business.

Goldman Partner Says U.K. Would Be 'Like Cuba Without Sun' Under Corbyn

A Goldman Sachs partner made a rare political swipe, calling the weakness of the U.K. government "scary" and warning it could trigger an election win for left-wing opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn that would be a "disaster."

Switching U.S. Regulators Upends Probe Into Japan's Biggest Bank

Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ sidestepped state supervision of a New York branch in the middle of a state investigation into the bank's safeguards meant to ensure clients weren't evading U.S. sanctions, according to a state regulator's letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

