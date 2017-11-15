Man Group plc Man Group Plc : Form 8.3 - [Tesco -4

TIDMEMG TIDMTSCO

Continue Reading Below

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(a) Full name of discloser: Man Group Plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions N/A

disclosed, if different from 1(a):

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc

securities this form relates:

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, N/A

state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 14(th) November 2017

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the YES / NO / N/A

discloser making disclosures in respect of any other If YES, specify which:

party to the offer? Booker Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of

the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the

dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 5p ordinary

Interests Short positions

Number % Number %

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 26,922,109 0.3287 0 0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives: 33,445,797 0.4083 23,680,031 0.2891

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options)

and agreements to purchase/sell: 25,484,000 0.3111 10,030,000 0.1225

TOTAL: 85,851,906 1.0482 33,710,031 0.4116

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded

options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should

be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors'

and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription

right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned

and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant

securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),

(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant

security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit

security

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Nature of dealing Number of

relevant Product description e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing reference Price per unit

security e.g. CFD a long/short position securities (GBP)

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 38,241 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 1,008,295 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 3,093 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 2,473 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 60,521 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 54,203 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 1,955 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 38,362 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 20,814 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 5,163 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 8,980 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short 124,066 1.88110

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a short 28,593 1.87790

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 25,322 1.87620

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 27,449 1.87620

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 11,800 1.87660

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 5,700 1.87660

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 3,800 1.87660

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 12,400 1.87660

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short 74,652 1.88060

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short 58,778 1.88740

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 49,160 1.88600

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 85,298 1.88600

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 10,600 1.88600

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 15,357 1.88600

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 4,412 1.88600

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 13,374 1.88600

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 59,745 1.89030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 103,667 1.89030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 12,881 1.89030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 18,663 1.89030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 5,360 1.89030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 16,253 1.89030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 108,907 1.89140

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 188,967 1.89140

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 23,480 1.89140

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 34,019 1.89140

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 9,771 1.89140

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 29,627 1.89140

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 65,344 1.89590

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 113,381 1.89590

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 14,088 1.89590

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 20,411 1.89590

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 5,862 1.89590

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 17,776 1.89590

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short 56,583 1.89710

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 43,564 1.89870

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 75,588 1.89870

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 9,391 1.89870

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 13,607 1.89870

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 3,908 1.89870

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 11,850 1.89870

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short 64,981 1.88950

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 116,722 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 128,809 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 223,501 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 202,012 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 25,166 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 27,771 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 79,720 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 36,460 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 40,235 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 11,555 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 10,477 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 31,359 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 35,039 1.89910

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short 61,414 1.87660

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a short 47,185 1.87130

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 108,908 1.87060

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 188,969 1.87060

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 23,480 1.87060

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 34,018 1.87060

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 9,770 1.87060

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 29,626 1.87060

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 101,422 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 48,856 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 80,371 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 139,417 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 17,325 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 25,107 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 7,179 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 21,588 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 21,601 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 1,428 1.87000

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 2,469 1.87000

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 308 1.87000

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 976 1.87000

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 447 1.87000

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 129 1.87000

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 384 1.87000

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 45,082 1.87090

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 78,025 1.87090

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 9,721 1.87090

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 30,791 1.87090

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 14,081 1.87090

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 4,046 1.87090

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 12,113 1.87090

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 29,421 1.87010

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 50,921 1.87010

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 6,343 1.87010

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 20,093 1.87010

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 9,189 1.87010

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 2,640 1.87010

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 7,904 1.87010

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 85,629 1.85710

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 148,577 1.85710

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 18,462 1.85710

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 26,749 1.85710

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 7,684 1.85710

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 23,296 1.85710

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 2,035 1.85650

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 3,530 1.85650

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 438 1.85650

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 635 1.85650

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 182 1.85650

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 553 1.85650

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 219,856 1.85700

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 380,509 1.85700

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 47,405 1.85700

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 150,161 1.85700

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 68,676 1.85700

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 19,734 1.85700

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 59,070 1.85700

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 9,741 1.85780

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 16,903 1.85780

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 2,100 1.85780

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 3,042 1.85780

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 873 1.85780

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 2,649 1.85780

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 2,761 1.85550

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 4,777 1.85550

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 594 1.85550

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 1,884 1.85550

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 861 1.85550

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 247 1.85550

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 741 1.85550

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 485,956 1.85750

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 843,196 1.85750

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 104,770 1.85750

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 151,797 1.85750

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 43,598 1.85750

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 132,197 1.85750

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 189,605 1.85950

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 328,138 1.85950

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 40,884 1.85950

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 124,165 1.85950

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 59,246 1.85950

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 17,763 1.85950

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 51,102 1.85950

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 275,517 1.86030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 478,748 1.86030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 59,410 1.86030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 86,076 1.86030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 25,219 1.86030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 75,030 1.86030

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 509,933 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 886,075 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 109,956 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 159,308 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 46,675 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Reducing a long 138,865 1.86200

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 5,900 1.82490

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 10,217 1.82490

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 1,271 1.82490

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 1,842 1.82490

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 513 1.82490

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 1,602 1.82490

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 10,286 1.80980

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 17,809 1.80980

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 2,216 1.80980

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 3,211 1.80980

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 895 1.80980

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 2,793 1.80980

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 44,385 1.80770

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 76,853 1.80770

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 9,566 1.80770

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 13,860 1.80770

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 3,865 1.80770

5p

ordinary CFD Increasing a long 12,055 1.80770

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Option

Writing, Number of money

Product purchasing, securities Exercise paid/

Class of description selling, to which price received

relevant e.g. call varying option per Type Expiry per

security option etc. relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date unit

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 2 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0500

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 2 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0525

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 31 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0450

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 10 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0500

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 8 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0525

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 99 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0450

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 18 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0500

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 14 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0525

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 172 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0450

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 2 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0500

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 1 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0525

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 21 1.95 American 19/01/2018 0.0450

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 2 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0500

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 2 1.7 American 17/11/2017 0.0525

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 27 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0450

5p

ordinary Call option Purchasing 9 1.8 American 17/11/2017 0.0450

(ii) Exercise

Class of Product description Exercising/ Number of Exercise

relevant e.g. call option exercised securities price per

security against unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit

security e.g. subscription, conversion (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or

any agreement or understanding, formal or informal,

relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement

to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the

person making the disclosure and any party to the

offer or any person acting in concert with a party

to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should

not be included. If there are no such agreements,

arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to

options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding,

formal or informal, between the person making the

disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under

any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal

of any relevant securities to which any derivative

is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,

state "none"

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? YES/NO

Date of disclosure: 15(th) November 2017

Contact name: Matthew Irwin

Telephone number: 02071447255

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory

Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at

monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is

available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure

requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 (OPEN POSITIONS)

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING OPTION) POSITIONS,

AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Note 5(i) on Rule 8 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making disclosure: Man Group Plc

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant Tesco plc

securities the disclosure relates:

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Product Exercise

Class of description price

relevant e.g. call Written or Number of securities to which option or derivative per Type Expiry

security option purchased relates unit e.g. American, European etc. date

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 347 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,654 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 806 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 402 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 689 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 1,290 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 2,215 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 2,237 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 3,847 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 278 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 476 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 371 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 600 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 115 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Call Option Purchased 197 1.95 American 19/01/2018

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 2,747 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 4,769 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 592 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 858 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 247 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Purchased 747 1.7 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 2,767 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 4,804 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 596 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 863 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 248 1.8 American 17/11/2017

5p

ordinary Put Option Written 752 1.8 American 17/11/2017

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL ETC.

Full details should be given so that the nature of

the interest or position can be fully understood:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form (Open

Positions) with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in

relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Man Group PLC via Globenewswire

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 15, 2017 07:54 ET (12:54 GMT)