China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, November 15 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 957,928 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,750 11,795 11,200 11,390 11,735 -345 1,326 9,160
Jan-18 14,105 14,180 13,215 13,550 14,160 -610 693,528 277,216
Mar-18 14,330 14,330 13,425 13,660 14,365 -705 50 742
Apr-18 14,485 14,485 13,630 14,090 14,445 -355 14 90
May-18 14,550 14,655 13,670 14,015 14,630 -615 246,760 166,050
Jun-18 14,625 14,660 13,635 14,020 14,605 -585 100 1,106
Jul-18 14,625 14,625 13,705 14,080 14,690 -610 36 1,192
Aug-18 14,650 14,650 13,940 14,145 14,765 -620 48 1,076
Sep-18 14,880 14,955 14,010 14,305 14,930 -625 16,056 21,708
Oct-18 14,240 14,240 14,115 14,185 14,915 -730 10 24
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 15, 2017 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)