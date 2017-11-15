China Jan-Oct Outbound Direct Investment Down 40.9% on Year

China's outbound direct investment in the first ten months of the year fell 40.9% compared with the same period a year ago to $86.31 billion, after Beijing moved to restrict "irrational investment," said the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday.

In January-September period, China's ODI dropped 41.9%, according to official data.

China's State Council moved earlier this year to restrict overseas investment in real estate, hotels, entertainment and sport clubs, as part of its efforts to ease the country's outflows.

-- Grace Zhu

November 15, 2017 23:18 ET (04:18 GMT)