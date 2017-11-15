Bayer Appoints Heiko Schipper to Management Board, Head of Consumer Health

Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) said Wednesday that Heiko Schipper will join the company's management board and head its consumer-health division.

Mr. Schipper, whose appointment to the board is effective March 1, 2018, is currently deputy executive vice president of Nestle SA and head of Nestle Nutrition.

Mr. Schipper will take over as head of consumer health from Erica Mann who will leave the company. Ms. Mann had announced that she did not intend to extend her contract beyond its expiration on Dec. 31, 2018. Bayer said that due to the fact that it had been able to find a successor at an earlier date, Ms. Mann asked to hand over leadership of the consumer-health business and leave the company effective March 31, 2018.

"Heiko Schipper has extensive international experience in the consumer market," said Werner Wenning, chairman of Bayer's supervisory board. "We are convinced that he will successfully lead Bayer's Consumer Health business."

