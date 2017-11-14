U.K. Conservative Party CEO in Talks to Become Next Rio Tinto Chairman -Sky News

Mick Davis, U.K.'s Conservative Party chief executive and former head of Xstrata, is in talks with the board of Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto PLC (RIO.LN) to become its next chairman, Sky News reports.
--Mr. Davis, a South African-born businessman who oversaw Xstrata's growth and its eventual GBP20 billion takeover by Glencore PLC (GLEN.LN), is the frontrunner for the job, although other candidates have been approached by Rio.
--Rio Tinto has been searching for a chairman since it announced in March that Jan du Plessis would step down to join BT Group PLC (BT.A.LN).
November 14, 2017 07:04 ET (12:04 GMT)