Senate GOP Tax Plan to Include Repeal of ACA Individual Mandate

Senate Republicans signaled they would seek as part of their tax-overhaul package a repeal of the Affordable Care Act requirement that most Americans have insurance coverage

Venezuelan Bonds Fall Further After Default Determination

Venezuelan bonds, already trading at distressed levels, fell further on Tuesday after a credit-rating firm a day earlier declared the nation in default on missed interest payments.

Stocks Decline as Commodities Slump

Shares of oil-and-gas firms, chemicals companies and miners dragged down major stock indexes.

Fed's Bostic: Gradual Rate Rises Appropriate Over Next Several Years

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday the U.S. central bank should press forward with interest-rate rises.

White House Weighs Former Pimco CEO El-Erian for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian as one of several candidates to potentially to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose in October

Prices businesses pay for goods are picking up, a potential precursor to more consumer-price inflation.

Commerce Secretary Ross: U.S. Has Leverage to Pressure Mexico, Canada in Nafta Talks

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defended the Trump administration's hardball strategy for renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, suggesting that the U.S. can pressure Mexico and Canada into big concessions because they have more to lose if the pact collapses.

U.S. Exchanges Ask for Delay in Database

U.S. exchanges are calling for a last-minute delay to a vast database of trading information that regulators have touted as a defense against episodes like the May 2010 "Flash Crash."

Canada Steps Up Fight Over U.S. Lumber Tariffs

Canada said it intends to escalate its legal fight against the U.S. Commerce Department's decision to slap tariffs of roughly 20% or more on Canadian lumber imports.

U.S. Manufacturing Rides Rising Tide

American manufacturing has picked up pace over the last 12 months thanks to steady global economic growth, a rise in energy and other commodity prices, and increased confidence.

November 14, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)