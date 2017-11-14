Venezuelan Bonds at Standstill Following Default Determination

Venezuelan bonds, already trading at distressed levels, were at a near standstill Tuesday a day after a credit-rating firm declared the nation in default on missed interest payments.

Stocks Decline as Commodities Slump

Shares of energy and materials companies dragged down major indexes Tuesday.

Fed's Bostic: Gradual Rate Rises Appropriate Over Next Several Years

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday the U.S. central bank should press forward with interest-rate rises.

House GOP Members Worry About Trump Siding With Senate Tax Bill

House Republican leaders were working to lock in votes for their tax bill, a task complicated by lingering worries among rank-and-file lawmakers about whether President Donald Trump would turn against them in favor of the Senate's version.

White House Weighs Former Pimco CEO El-Erian for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian as one of several candidates to potentially to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman.

U.S. Producer Prices Rose in October

Prices businesses pay for goods are picking up, a potential precursor to more consumer-price inflation.

The New Tax on Stock Investors Hidden in the Senate Tax Plan

Some of the largest fund companies in the country are pushing back against a little-noticed provision in the Senate tax bill they argue will cost investors millions.

U.S. Manufacturing Rides Rising Tide

American manufacturing has picked up pace over the last 12 months thanks to steady global economic growth, a rise in energy and other commodity prices, and increased confidence.

Cohn: 'We've Got to Get Taxes Done This Year'

Gary Cohn, the president's top economic adviser, said Tuesday he is confident Congress will pass a sweeping tax overhaul, adding that lawmakers need to act before year's end.

Fed's Bullard Repeats Opposition to Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated his long-held belief that weak inflation means the central bank shouldn't be contemplating another rise in interest rates.

November 14, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)