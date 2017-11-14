Venezuelan Bonds at Standstill Following Default Determination

Venezuelan bonds, already trading at distressed levels, were at a near standstill Tuesday a day after a credit-rating firm declared the nation in default on missed interest payments.

Stocks Decline as Commodities Slump

Shares of energy and materials companies dragged down major indexes Tuesday.

Fund Companies Argue Against Proposed Tax Change

Some of the largest fund companies in the country are pushing back against a little-noticed provision in the Senate tax bill they argue will cost investors millions.

White House Weighs Former Pimco CEO El-Erian for Fed Vice Chairman

The White House is considering economist Mohamed El-Erian as one of several candidates to potentially to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cohn: 'We've Got to Get Taxes Done This Year'

Gary Cohn, the president's top economic adviser, said Tuesday he is confident Congress will pass a sweeping tax overhaul, adding that lawmakers need to act before year's end.

Fed's Bullard Repeats Opposition to Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated his long-held belief that weak inflation means the central bank shouldn't be contemplating another rise in interest rates.

BOE's Cunliffe Says He Voted Against Rate Rise on Weak Wage Growth

Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for financial stability at the Bank of England, said he voted against the U.K. central bank's November interest-rate increase because of weak wage growth.

Top Central Bankers Defend Stimulus Efforts

The leaders of four major central banks defended their sweeping stimulus policies and discussed how words themselves have become a vital tool to guide advanced economies out of the financial-crisis era.

U.S. Household Debt Reaches New Record

Delinquency rates have been creeping higher for certain loans in a sign some Americans are under growing financial stress as the total debt held by U.S. households continues to hit new highs.

High-Yield Canary Isn't Singing About Markets Doom

An autumn pullback in the junk-bond market is centered in the telecommunications sector, where fierce competition for users is pressuring the finances of many large debt issuers.

