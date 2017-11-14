Global Stock Markets Pull Back, Weighed by Oil Prices

Global stock markets continued to pull back on Wednesday as investors continued to assess October's surge and as commodity prices fell further..

Japan Extends Growth Streak to Seven Consecutive Quarters

The Japanese economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.4% in the most recent quarter, marking its longest growth streak in 16 years with help from stronger global demand.

Australia Sees Modest Wage Growth in 3rd Quarter

Australian wages accelerated by less than expected in the third quarter, despite a bump in minimum wages that economists had expected would lift pay packets of around a quarter of workers.

Default in Venezuela: What's Next

Venezuela has been falling behind on debt payments in its prolonged economic crisis. The country has said it wants to restructure its remaining debt, but observers say Venezuela's debt crisis could be one of the most complicated in history.

Fed's Bostic: Gradual Rate Rises Appropriate Over Next Several Years

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday the U.S. central bank should press forward with interest-rate rises.

Fed's Bullard Repeats Opposition to Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated his long-held belief that weak inflation means the central bank shouldn't be contemplating another rise in interest rates.

BOE's Cunliffe Says He Voted Against Rate Rise on Weak Wage Growth

Jon Cunliffe, deputy governor for financial stability at the Bank of England, said he voted against the U.K. central bank's November interest-rate increase because of weak wage growth.

Pence Presses CEOs to Help Sell Tax Overhaul

Vice President Mike Pence said he believes that Republicans will secure the votes to pass a tax overhaul that is now making its way through Congress, whatever the outcome of the volatile senate race in Alabama.

Democratic Regulator at CFTC Signals Openness to Tweaking Some Rules

Russ Behnam, the lone Democratic member of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, signaled Tuesday that he is open to revising some postcrisis rules, while also vowing to protect the core regime put in place during the Obama administration.

House GOP Members Worry About Trump Siding With Senate Tax Bill

House Republican leaders were working to lock in votes for their tax bill, a task complicated by lingering worries among rank-and-file lawmakers about whether President Donald Trump would turn against them in favor of the Senate's version.

