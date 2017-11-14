HSBC to Pay $352 Million to Resolve Tax Probe Into Swiss Bank

Continue Reading Below

HSBC said its Swiss private-banking unit will pay $352 million to resolve an investigation launched by French authorities into tax-related matters involving clients of its Swiss bank.

Top Central Bankers Defend Stimulus Efforts

The leaders of four major central banks defended their sweeping stimulus policies and discussed how words themselves have become a vital tool to guide advanced economies out of the financial-crisis era.

High-Yield Canary Isn't Singing About Markets Doom

An autumn pullback in the junk-bond market is centered in the telecommunications sector, where fierce competition for users is pressuring the finances of many large debt issuers.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Central Banks Can Take Predictability Too Far, BIS Official Warns

A top official at the Bank for International Settlements warned that greater predictability in the actions of central banks can actually be detrimental to financial markets.

At Last, Deutsche Bank CEO and Big Shareholder Meet

Deutsche Bank's John Cryan met last week with the CEO of the lender's biggest investor, HNA, one month after the Journal reported on his resistance to engage with the Chinese conglomerate.

Why Mobile Payments Are Still So Hard for J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan has made numerous splashes to promote its mobile offerings, including a television spot featuring a ping-pong playing Serena Williams. But the payoff is yet to come.

Wall Street Fines Fall in Trump Administration's First Year

Penalties levied by the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped to a four-year low during the latest fiscal year, showing how a more friendly tone from regulators and the transition of political power can yield relief for Wall Street.

Donor-Advised Funds Gaining Assets-and Fans

Assets in donor-advised funds leapt last year amid a sharp increase in user contributions and stock-market gains, trends that are poised to continue as millennials increase their giving and the U.S. bull market runs on.

French Insurer AXA Files for IPO of U.S. Unit

French insurance company AXA SA has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering of its U.S. life-insurance operations.

Now Is Time to Lay Out New Policy Tool Kit, Fed's Evans Says

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Tuesday central bankers need to start formalizing their unconventional monetary policy tool kit before the next round of troubles begins.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)