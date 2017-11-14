French Insurer AXA Files For IPO of U.S. Unit

Continue Reading Below

French insurance company AXA SA has filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering of its U.S. life-insurance operations.

Number of Systemically Important Banks to Decline Under Senate Deal

Dozens of banks received the biggest signal yet that they may soon be freed from some of the most onerous rules put in place after the financial crisis, as lawmakers from both parties agreed to a plan that would enact sweeping changes to current law.

Credit Suisse to Pay $135 Million to Settle Allegations of Improper Foreign-Exchange Activity

Credit Suisse Group AG will pay a $135 million fine to settle allegations it broke New York banking law by improperly working with other global banks, trading ahead of client orders and additional conduct that hurt its customers.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Calpers Takes Hard Look at 'Bigger and Fewer' Approach to Private Equity

More than two years ago, the California Public Employees' Retirement System said it was doling out bigger dollars to fewer investment managers to buy clout and fee breaks from Wall Street.

State Street to Make Further Push for Board Gender Diversity

State Street Global Advisors will begin pushing big Japanese and Canadian companies to put more women on their boards, an extension of a shareholder campaign that started this year in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

New CFO as Bank of New York Mellon's CEO Makes Changes

The bank reshuffled its management Monday as a first step in new Chief Executive Charles Scharf's bid to put his stamp on the custody bank.

Citigroup's Credit-Card Growth Plans Hit a Snag

One of the bright spots in Citigroup's turnaround strategy is starting to lose a little luster. Some cracks in its card business have emerged, just as CEO Michael Corbat has been shoring up the bank's other issues.

Venezuelan Officials Offer Few Details During Debt Restructuring Talks

Venezuelan officials provided few details about how they would move forward with a planned debt restructuring during a brief meeting with bondholders at the presidential palace Monday afternoon.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

Apollo Global Management Names Co-Presidents

Apollo Global Management has promoted two executives to serve in the newly created role of co-president. Scott Kleinman and James Zelter will assume the roles effective Jan. 1,

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)