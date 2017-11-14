Oil Prices Slide Amid Clashing Demand Outlooks

Oil futures fell as the International Energy Agency lowered its forecast for demand, calling into question a key element of oil's recent rally.

Oil-Price Recovery Threatened by Weak Demand, Says IEA

The International Energy Agency has lowered its global oil demand forecasts for this year and next, in contrast to OPEC, which has just raised them.

The Real 'War on Coal' Is in China

China's president Xi Jinping has made a commitment to a "better" - not just richer - life for Chinese citizens. That, combined with slowing industry in China, spells trouble for the dirtiest type of fuel.

Puerto Rico Utility Spurned Advice on Whitefish Deal

Puerto Rico's government power company didn't follow its lawyers' advice when it agreed to a $300 million grid-construction contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings.

Brazil's Petrobras Posts Profit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, eked out a slim profit in the third quarter amid higher oil prices, though high interest expenses weighed on its bottom line.

Energy Sector's Goodwill Impairments Slump as Oil Prices Rebound

The amount and number of goodwill impairments recorded by the energy sector declined dramatically in 2016 as crude oil prices recovered from 12-year lows, according to a study by the Financial Executives Research Foundation and valuation firm Duff & Phelps LLC.

EU's Mogherini Rebuffs U.S. Calls to Ratchet Up Pressure on Iran

The European Union's top diplomat rebuffed calls from Washington to ratchet up pressure on Iran, saying the bloc has no plans to discuss new sanctions on Tehran.

Venezuelan Officials Offer Few Details During Debt Restructuring Talks

Venezuelan officials provided few details about how they would move forward with a planned debt restructuring during a brief meeting with bondholders at the presidential palace Monday afternoon.

Pacific Drilling Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Pacific Drilling, an international offshore oil and gas drilling business, filed for bankruptcy Sunday in a bid to restructure about $3 billion in debt.

GE Cuts Dividend, Slashes Profit Goals Amid Restructuring

GE slashed its 2018 profit forecast and said it was cutting its dividend by half, as the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate seeks to preserve cash for a restructuring under new Chief Executive John Flannery that will focus on three core units.

November 14, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)