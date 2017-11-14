Foxconn's Profit Down 39% Amid iPhone Production Woes

Continue Reading Below

Foxconn Technology Group posted a 39% drop in quarterly net profit amid production challenges dogging its largest customer-Apple-over the new iPhone X.

Airbnb Effort to Placate Paris Regulators Falls Short

Airbnb plans to curb rentals of some of its most popular listings in the French capital, expanding its bid to placate regulators in the U.S. and Europe-but not enough to satisfy some city officials here.

Amazon to Sell Part of Its Cloud Business in China

Amazon.com said it would sell computing equipment used for its cloud services in China to its local partner, Beijing Sinnet Technology.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

At Last, Deutsche Bank CEO and Big Shareholder Meet

Deutsche Bank's John Cryan met last week with the CEO of the lender's biggest investor, HNA, one month after the Journal reported on his resistance to engage with the Chinese conglomerate.

Weinstein Co. Directors Dispute Lawyer Boies's Role

Star lawyer David Boies fended off concerns of Weinstein Co. directors about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual harassment and assault without alerting them he was in business with Weinstein Co., according to two board members.

What a Combined Hasbro-Mattel Could Mean for Toys

A tie-up between Hasbro and Mattel would result in a toy company would have a significant impact on the sector and have great heft in certain toy categories like toy cars and dolls.

Entertainment Channels Launch $16-a-Month Bundle With No Sports

There's a new way to get about three dozen entertainment-oriented cable channels for $16 a month, so long as you can live without watching the big game.

Airbus, Emirates Face Off Over A380 Future

After stepping back from making a big expected order for Airbus's largest jet, the A380 super jumbo, Emirates ratcheted up the pressure on the plane maker, demanding it commit to making the unprofitable plane for at least another decade before it buys any more.

Target Earnings: What to Watch

Target Corp. is scheduled to report quarterly results before the market opens Wednesday, and investors can expect to hear more about the retailer's plans for the coming holiday period.

Vodafone Raises Guidance

Vodafone said it was raising its outlook for fiscal 2018, following a strong performance in the first half of the year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)