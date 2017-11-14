Harmony Gold: Employees Have Returned to Work at Kusasalethu

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HAR.JO) said Tuesday that employees at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa have returned to work after two days of industrial action.

The company said the strike came in response to the dismissal of six employees, all members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's branch leadership.

Harmony said the dismissals were made after an extensive disciplinary process, and it hasn't reversed the decision.

