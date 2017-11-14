Correction to Amazon's Cloud-Computing Business in China

Amazon is selling cloud-computing equipment to its local partner and said Chinese customers would continue to receive its cloud services. "Amazon to Sell Its China Cloud-Computing Business" at 3:06 GMT, incorrectly stated Amazon was selling its cloud-computing business in its entirety in China, in the first, second and third paragraphs. Headlines also indicated that the cloud-computing business was being sold in its entirety. (Nov. 14)
