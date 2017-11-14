Anglo American's De Beers Diamond Sales +21% Ahead of Christmas Season

Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN)'s majority-owned De Beers Group on Tuesday reported a 21% rise in diamond sales during the ninth cycle of the year compared with the eighth cycle, as retail orders increased ahead of the Christmas season.

De Beers, the world's largest rough-diamond producer by value, reported provisional diamond sales of $455 million for the ninth sales cycle ended Nov. 13, compared with $376 million generated in the previous sales cycle. Sales for the ninth cycle of 2016 were $476 million.

November 14, 2017 04:06 ET (09:06 GMT)