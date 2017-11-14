Airbus: Golden Falcon Aviation Signs MOU for 25 A320neo Family Planes

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding to sell 25 of its A320neo Family aircraft to Golden Falcon Aviation, the exclusive aircraft supplier of Wataniya Airways.

Under the deal, Golden Falcon Aviation will use the order to upgrade the fleet of Wataniya Airways, a Kuwaiti airline that resumed operations in July 2017.

Neither party disclosed the value of the transaction.

"This new order of 25 A320neo Family aircraft demonstrates the confidence in our leading single-aisle aircraft," said John Leahy, chief operating officer for customers of Airbus.

The European plane maker added that it has received more than 5,200 orders for the A320neo Family model since 2010.

