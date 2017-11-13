What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 13, 2017).

Trump said he had full confidence in the U.S. intelligence agencies and indicated he believed their report that concluded Russia meddled in the 2016 election.

After the Texas church shooting, some congregations are considering whether to protect themselves by bringing firearms into houses of worship.

Lebanon's Hariri said he will return to Beirut within days, after his de-facto exile in Saudi Arabia amid tensions between Riyadh and Iran.

White House officials said they didn't have enough information to judge whether Moore should withdraw from the Senate race over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Iraqi forces wasted no time erasing the legacy of three years of Kurdish rule in Zumar, replacing pictures and defacing murals.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the region between Iraq and Iran, killing at least 140.

China's Xi is exhorting state media to do more to portray the nation as a builder of global peace.

An election at the U.S. Catholic bishops conference is seen as a test of support for Pope Francis.

