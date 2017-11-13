USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Nov 13

For the week ended Nov 12, in percent. * denotes revision.
Continue Reading Below
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
11/12 11/05 2016 Avg
Ark 97 94 99 94
Ill 95 92 99 98
Ind 89 85 95 95
Iowa 97 92 97 98
Ks 91 85 93 91
Ky 69 63 92 82
La 100 100 100 100
Mich 88 84 85 92
Minn 100 99 99 99
Miss 98 95 99 98
Mo 86 77 91 87
Nebr 99 95 99 99
NC 54 50 60 45
ND 99 98 99 99
Ohio 93 90 98 95
SD 99 99 99 99
Tenn 74 68 94 82
Wis 92 86 96 95
18-state
avg 93 90 96 95
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 13, 2017 16:18 ET (21:18 GMT)