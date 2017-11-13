On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Progress-Nov 13

For the week ended Nov 12, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

11/12 11/05 2016 Avg

Ark 97 94 99 94

Ill 95 92 99 98

Ind 89 85 95 95

Iowa 97 92 97 98

Ks 91 85 93 91

Ky 69 63 92 82

La 100 100 100 100

Mich 88 84 85 92

Minn 100 99 99 99

Miss 98 95 99 98

Mo 86 77 91 87

Nebr 99 95 99 99

NC 54 50 60 45

ND 99 98 99 99

Ohio 93 90 98 95

SD 99 99 99 99

Tenn 74 68 94 82

Wis 92 86 96 95

18-state

avg 93 90 96 95

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 16:18 ET (21:18 GMT)