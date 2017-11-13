This celebrity claims Chipotle's food almost killed him

Embattled restaurant chain Chipotle (CMG) just got hit with another foodborne illness claim, this time from a Hollywood actor.

Continue Reading Below

Supergirl actor and singer Jeremy Jordan posted an Instagram story on Thursday night, alleging the Mexican-burrito chain’s food sent him to the hospital and almost killed him.

“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible,” Jordan said in his post while laying on a hospital bed and showing viewers the IV in his arm. “I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me and I almost died.”

A Chipotle spokesperson told FOX Business that in short, there have been no other links to support the actor’s claim and added that the company is “sorry to hear Jeremy was sick.”

“[We] were able to get in touch with him directly regarding where and when he ate. There have been no other reported claims of illness at the restaurant where he dined. We take all claims seriously, but we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle given the details he shared with us,” Chris Arnold, a Chipotle spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Jordan did not immediately return FOX Business’ request for comment or update on the 32-year-old actor’s health status.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The event, however, is only the latest crisis for the burrito chain. Over the last four years, Chipotle has been hit with a slew of negative reports surrounding its food. Most notably, in July of 2015, its first E.coli outbreak was reported in Seattle, where five people fell ill. A few weeks later in Simi Valley, California, public health officials reported that 98 customers and 17 employees fell ill with norovirus from eating Chipotle. And during that same time period, at least 17 Minnesota-based restaurants were linked to a salmonella outbreak, causing 64 people to get sick. The source of the outbreak was later identified as contaminated tomatoes.

The following month, in October, Chipotle’s biggest nightmare began to unfold when cases of E.coli began to pop up throughout the country. Cases were reported in California, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington, forcing the company to temporarily close more than 40 restaurants.

Shares were down around 1.2% on Monday.