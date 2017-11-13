Telecoms Fall as Speculation Over Deal Weighs on Time Warner -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell on doubts about the outlook for a major deal.

Time Warner shares declined because of speculation over whether AT&T would receive regulatory approval to close a deal to buy the entertainment conglomerate in its current form. Negotiations between AT&T and the Justice Department over the approval of the deal are reportedly ongoing.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer named television and movie veteran Michael Wright president of its EPIX pay-television channel.

November 13, 2017 17:19 ET (22:19 GMT)