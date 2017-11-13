Global Economy Week Ahead: Japan and Germany GDP, U.S. and U.K. Inflation

This week, Japan, Germany and Italy release gross domestic product figures, while consumer-price readings from the U.S. and U.K. will signal if those countries' central banks are moving closer to hitting their inflation targets.

Pound Declines as U.K. Faces Tumult

The British pound dropped after weekend reports that several members of Parliament want Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, in the latest sign of turmoil in the British government.

European Shares Pause Ahead of Central Bank Speeches

European stocks started the week mixed after closing in the red Friday as investors appeared to be increasingly concerned over the U.S. tax-overhaul plan.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

New Zealand Finance Minister Seeks More Changes at RBNZ

New Zealand's new government says the country can improve how it hires central bank governors, weeks after taking aim at its biggest contribution to global monetary policy.

Fed's Harker Leaning Toward Backing an Interest-Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he is still leaning toward supporting an interest-rate increase at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

A U.S. Natural Gas Bonanza In China Isn't A Done Deal

Big deals signed Thursday in China under President Trump's watchful eye make large quantities of American gas in China more likely. Investors shouldn't underestimate the uncertainties in the Asian gas market, however.

At the SEC, Whistleblowers Blow Whistle on Watchdog

Officials working for the SEC inspector general have filed complaints to a different federal whistleblower-protection agency, alleging that he and senior staff retaliated against them for calling out misconduct.

Lunch Takes a Bite Out of Singapore Trading Day

The recess drought for Singapore traders is over. After a hiatus of more than six years, the Singapore Exchange reinstated its daily one-hour lunch break Monday.

Bank Bonuses May Turn Higher This Year

For the first time in four years, year-end bonuses for bankers in 2017 are set to grow over the prior year, according to consulting firm Johnson Associates.

November 13, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)