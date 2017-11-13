Citigroup's Credit-Card Growth Plans Hit a Snag

Continue Reading Below

One of the bright spots in Citigroup's turnaround strategy is starting to lose a little luster. Some cracks in its card business have emerged, just as CEO Michael Corbat has been shoring up the bank's other issues.

Bitcoin Plunges More Than 25% in Four Days

The booming bull market for bitcoin has hit another speed bump. Bitcoin slumped more than 25% in recent days, falling below $6,000 after touching a record high just shy of $7,900 last week.

Small IPOs are Dying. That's Good

Fewer companies, particularly small ones, are raising financing by launching IPOs, which has caused hand-wringing but is really just a sign of market efficiency.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Bonuses May Turn Higher This Year

For the first time in four years, year-end bonuses for bankers in 2017 are set to grow over the prior year, according to consulting firm Johnson Associates.

Fed's Harker Leaning Toward Backing an Interest-Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he is still leaning toward supporting an interest-rate increase at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

Lunch Takes a Bite Out of Singapore Trading Day

The recess drought for Singapore traders is over. After a hiatus of more than six years, the Singapore Exchange reinstated its daily one-hour lunch break Monday.

At the SEC, Whistleblowers Blow Whistle on Watchdog

Officials working for the SEC inspector general have filed complaints to a different federal whistleblower-protection agency, alleging that he and senior staff retaliated against them for calling out misconduct.

Treasury Secretary Says Tax Bill on Track for Completion Next Month

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expects the House and Senate to agree on a compromise tax bill that President Donald Trump could sign into law by the end of the year.

Equifax Apologizes as it Reports Earnings Drop, Outlines Next Steps

Executives on Equifax's first earnings call since it disclosed a massive breach in September detailed a challenging environment for the company as it works to overhaul its security measures.

HSBC Accounts Used for Transactions Linked to Suspected South Africa Kickbacks

South Africa's Gupta family used HSBC bank accounts in Dubai to transfer millions of dollars through companies that have been linked to suspected kickbacks for the sale of Chinese locomotives, according to documents.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)