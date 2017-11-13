OPEC Defends Policy Ahead of Crucial Meeting

OPEC delivered a defense of its oil-production policies, signaling its members are prepared to continue trying to support crude prices by withholding supplies through next year.

Oil Futures Mixed After OPEC Report

Oil futures were mixed Monday after major oil producers said their output fell last month.

Pacific Drilling Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

Pacific Drilling, an international offshore oil and gas drilling business, filed for bankruptcy Sunday in a bid to restructure about $3 billion in debt.

Brazil Faces Offshore Oil Dilemma

Brazil's federal government will soon start receiving crude oil from a huge offshore field known as Libra. But the government has no tanker ships to move the oil, no terminals to store it, and no refineries to process it.

GE Cuts Dividend, Slashes Profit Goals Amid Restructuring

GE slashed its 2018 profit forecast and said it was cutting its dividend by half, as the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate seeks to preserve cash for a restructuring under new Chief Executive John Flannery that will focus on three core units.

A U.S. Natural-Gas Bonanza in China Isn't a Done Deal

Big deals signed Thursday in China under President Trump's watchful eye make large quantities of American gas in China more likely. Investors shouldn't underestimate the uncertainties in the Asian gas market, however.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Nine in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine this week to 738, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Judge Rules Bankruptcy Sale Cuts Off California 'Cap-and-Trade' Liability

A judge has ruled that the buyer of a natural gas-fired electricity generation plant located in Southern California is protected from assuming the plant's existing liability under the state's cap-and-trade program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

EU Officials Boost Efforts to Meet Paris Climate-Change Commitments

European Union officials agreed to revise the bloc's cap-and-trade system, ramping up efforts to curb carbon-dioxide emissions as part of their push to meet Paris Agreement commitments to fight climate change.

U.S. Quandary: How Closely to Align With Saudis

The Trump administration is wrestling with how closely it should align its policies with longtime ally Saudi Arabia and how forcefully to confront their mutual foe Iran as tension between the two Middle East rivals rises sharply, according to current and former administration officials.

November 13, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)