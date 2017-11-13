A U.S. Natural Gas Bonanza In China Isn't A Done Deal

Continue Reading Below

Big deals signed Thursday in China under President Trump's watchful eye make large quantities of American gas in China more likely. Investors shouldn't underestimate the uncertainties in the Asian gas market, however.

GE's New Chief Sets Focus on Three Key Units

General Electric's new leader plans to unveil a road map for the conglomerate that will focus on three of its biggest business lines, but stops short of a breakup.

Saudi Prince Shakes Royal Family With Crackdown

In what amounts to a top-down revolution in the House of Saud, an aging king and his son are shattering the monarchy's long-held tradition of ruling by consensus and accelerating a crackdown on corruption that has caught up scores of royal rivals.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises by Nine in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine this week to 738, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Oil Falls as Geopolitical Concerns Ease

Oil prices slid as fears of a major disruption in the Middle East eased, after prices soared over the past week as top exporter Saudi Arabia detained hundreds of individuals in a corruption investigation.

Judge Rules Bankruptcy Sale Cuts Off California 'Cap-and-Trade' Liability

A judge has ruled that the buyer of a natural gas-fired electricity generation plant located in Southern California is protected from assuming the plant's existing liability under the state's cap-and-trade program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

EU Officials Boost Efforts to Meet Paris Climate-Change Commitments

European Union officials agreed to revise the bloc's cap-and-trade system, ramping up efforts to curb carbon-dioxide emissions as part of their push to meet Paris Agreement commitments to fight climate change.

U.S. Quandary: How Closely to Align With Saudis

The Trump administration is wrestling with how closely it should align its policies with longtime ally Saudi Arabia and how forcefully to confront their mutual foe Iran as tension between the two Middle East rivals rises sharply, according to current and former administration officials.

Saudi Authorities Freeze Former Crown Prince's Bank Accounts

The kingdom's former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, has become the latest royal targeted in a corruption crackdown carried out by a Saudi leadership seeking to consolidate power.

Total Expands Natural Gas Business with $2 Billion Deal

Oil giant Total SA has agreed to buy French utility Engie SA's liquefied-natural gas business for as much as $2 billion in a deal that would eventually make it the second-largest LNG player among Western energy firms.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2017 04:15 ET (09:15 GMT)