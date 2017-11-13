GE Cuts Dividend, Slashes Profit Goals Amid Restructuring

GE slashed its 2018 profit forecast and said it was cutting its dividend by half, as the 125-year-old industrial conglomerate seeks to preserve cash for a restructuring under new Chief Executive John Flannery that will focus on three core units.

Missouri Launches Probe Into Google's Business Practices

Missouri's attorney general has launched a broad investigation into whether Google is violating the state's consumer-protection and antitrust laws, a new front in the internet giant's regulatory battles.

Qualcomm Rejects Broadcom's Takeover Bid

Qualcomm said its board of directors has unanimously rejected a $105 billion takeover bid from Broadcom, saying it dramatically undervalues Qualcomm and comes with significant regulatory uncertainty.

Roark Capital Makes Offer to Buy Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wing Wings has received a takeover bid valued at more than $2.3 billion from private-equity firm Roark Capital Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Credit Suisse to Pay $135 Million to Settle Allegations of Improper Foreign-Exchange Activity

Credit Suisse Group AG will pay a $135 million fine to settle allegations it broke New York banking law by improperly working with other global banks, trading ahead of client orders and additional conduct that hurt its customers.

Madison Square Garden CEO David O'Connor Steps Down

Madison Square Garden Co. said David O'Connor has stepped down from his roles as CEO and president, effective immediately.

AB InBev Switches U.S. Boss as It Struggles With Sales Slump

Anheuser-Busch InBev, unable to arrest a nearly two-decade decline in Budweiser sales, has picked company veteran Michel Doukeris as chief of the largest U.S. brewer.

Brazil's Petrobras Posts Profit

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, eked out a slim profit in the third quarter amid higher oil prices, though high interest expenses weighed on its bottom line.

Tyson Wants to Use Beef to Fatten Up Poultry Business

Strong domestic and foreign demand for beef drove revenue and profit growth at Tyson Foods.

Brookfield Property Confirms $14.8 Billion Offer To Buy Remainder of GGP

Brookfield Property Partners confirmed Monday it has made a $14.8 billion offer to buy the shares of mall owner GGP that it doesn't already own.

