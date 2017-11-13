MAN to Invest Over EUR2.4 Billion by 2020 to Modernize Sites

MAN SE (MAN.XE) said Monday it plans to invest over 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in its truck and bus business by 2020, to modernize its manufacturing sites.

The German commercial vehicle manufacturer said by 2020 it expects to invest around EUR1.1 billion in its main plant in Munich, which produces heavy-duty trucks. The figure includes already-made investments since 2015, of which EUR175 million went into the construction of a new paint shop and a development center, MAN said.

November 13, 2017 07:34 ET (12:34 GMT)