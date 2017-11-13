India October Consumer Price Inflation at 7-Month High

NEW DELHI – India's retail inflation accelerated to a seven-month high in October driven by quicker rises in the prices of food and fuel, government data showed Monday.
The benchmark consumer-price index rose 3.58% from a year earlier, after a 3.28% increase in September.
Food prices climbed 1.9% from a year earlier, accelerating from a 1.25% rise in September while fuel prices rose 6.36%, quicker than September's 5.56% increase.
The data would diminish the odds of further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India as inflation nears the central bank's 4% long-term target, making an overshoot likely later this year.
November 13, 2017 07:23 ET (12:23 GMT)