GlaxoSmithKline Receives European Authorization for Self-Injectable Benlysta

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) reported on Monday that it had received European marketing authorization for the self-injectable formulation of Benlysta--a drug for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

The pharmaceutical giant said that the European Commission had approved the new formulation as an add-on therapy for patients afflicted by a high degree of disease activity despite standard therapy.

The approval is for a single-dose pre-filled syringe and a single-dose pre-filled pen--as a once-weekly injection of 200 milligrams, the company said.

The newly approved version of the drug adds to the existing intravenous formulation, which was licensed for use in Europe in 2011.

November 13, 2017 06:32 ET (11:32 GMT)