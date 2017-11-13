Deutsche Post Division to Build Freight Hub in Lower Saxony

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said on Monday that its logistics division DHL Worldwide Express Inc. is making an eight-figure investment in the construction of a freight hub in Lower Saxony.

Deutsche Post said the investment will be made through DHL Freight, which will also manage the new transshipping facility.

It said that the 63,000 square meter site will be built at the Hanover Airport Business park, in the town of Langenhagen.

The German postal company said DHL Freight's two existing Hanover sites--Stelingerstrasse and Buttnerstrasse--will be consolidated at the new location, which will employ 260 people.

Construction of the new site is scheduled to start at the beginning of 2018.

November 13, 2017 07:40 ET (12:40 GMT)