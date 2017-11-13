Core CPI Seen Up 0.2% in October -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Oct 104.0 (6) 103.0
0830 Producer Price Index Oct +0.1% (19) +0.4%
0830 -- ex food & energy Oct +0.2% (17) +0.4%
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Oct +0.1% (24) +1.6%
0830 -- ex autos Oct +0.2% (24) +1.0%
0830 Consumer Price Index M/M Oct +0.1% (23) +0.5%
0830 -- ex food & energy M/M Oct +0.2% (23) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Price Index Y/Y Oct +2.0% (15) +2.2%
0830 -- ex food & energy Y/Y Oct +1.7% (17) +1.7%
0830 NY Fed Empire St Mfg Svy Nov 25.1 (11) 30.2
1000 Business Inventories Sep +0.0% (15) +0.7%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 11 235K (15) 239K
0830 Import Prices Oct +0.4% (10) +0.7%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Nov 24.0 (13) 27.9
0915 Industrial Production Oct +0.6% (22) +0.3%
0915 Capacity Utilization Oct 76.4% (18) 76.0%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Nov 67 (13) 68
Friday 0830 Housing Starts Oct 1.18M (22) 1.13M
-- percent change Oct +4.4% -4.7%
0830 Building Permits Oct 1.25M (13) 1.215M
-- percent change Oct +2.9% -4.5%
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Nov 20.0 (3) 23
Composite Index
*October 2016 Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 13, 2017 14:30 ET (19:30 GMT)