Consumer Companies Higher on Deal Speculation -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid deal speculation.
Mattel shares surged after The Wall Street Journal reported that rival toymaker Hasbro had made a takeover offer. Both companies have scrambled in recent years to keep up with a shift in childhood play toward screen-based activities.
Anheuser-Busch InBev is shuffling the leadership of its North American business, putting a company veteran from Brazil in charge of the largest U.S. brewer.
November 13, 2017 17:13 ET (22:13 GMT)