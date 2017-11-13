Consumer Companies Higher on Deal Speculation -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid deal speculation.

Mattel shares surged after The Wall Street Journal reported that rival toymaker Hasbro had made a takeover offer. Both companies have scrambled in recent years to keep up with a shift in childhood play toward screen-based activities.

Anheuser-Busch InBev is shuffling the leadership of its North American business, putting a company veteran from Brazil in charge of the largest U.S. brewer.

