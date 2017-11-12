Global Economy Week Ahead: Japan and Germany GDP, U.S. and U.K. Inflation

This week, Japan, Germany and Italy release gross domestic product figures, while consumer-price readings from the U.S. and U.K. will signal if those countries' central banks are moving closer to hitting their inflation targets.

Global Markets: Japan Leads Losses Early

Japanese stocks led losses early, as the Nikkei logged its biggest percentage loss in two months Friday at 0.8%; it was off that much early Monday.

Fed's Harker Leaning Toward Backing an Interest-Rate Increase Next Month

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said he is still leaning toward supporting an interest-rate increase at the central bank's policy meeting next month.

At the SEC, Whistleblowers Blow Whistle on Watchdog

Officials working for the SEC inspector general have filed complaints to a different federal whistleblower-protection agency, alleging that he and senior staff retaliated against them for calling out misconduct.

Bank Bonuses May Turn Higher This Year

For the first time in four years, year-end bonuses for bankers in 2017 are set to grow over the prior year, according to consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc.

Global Trade Booms, but Headwinds Blow

Asian exports are growing briskly thanks to synchronized global economic growth, but obstacles stand in the way of a long boom.

Consumer Sentiment Dips in Early November

The University of Michigan's index of U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in early November, as respondents' expectations of current and expected economic conditions declined slightly.

Treasury Secretary Says Tax Bill on Track for Completion Next Month

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expects the House and Senate to agree on a compromise tax bill that President Donald Trump could sign into law by the end of the year.

Senate Prepares to Vote on Nominee to Head Key Banking Regulator

The final pieces of the Trump administration's financial regulatory team are moving into place, with another key official expected to get approval by the Senate as early as next week.

EU Pushes U.K. on Key Brexit Divorce Issues

The U.K. has two weeks to show the European Union that sufficient progress has been made on a trio of divorce issues for talks to move onto Britain's future relationship with the bloc, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said.

November 12, 2017