Malaysia's October Palm Oil Exports 1.55 Million Tons; Up 2% -MPOB

Malaysia's palm oil exports were up 2% on month at 1.55 million metric tons in October, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said.

The following are details of the October crop data and revised numbers for September, issued by MPOB:

October September Change

On Month

Crude Palm Oil Output 2,008,841 1,779,918 Up 12.86%

Palm Oil Exports 1,548,724 1,517,783 Up 2.04%

Palm Kernel Oil Exports 93,228 88,779 Up 5.01%

Palm Oil Imports 13,479 41,173 Dn 67.26%

Closing Stocks 2,190,106 2,020,505 Up 8.39%

Crude Palm Oil 1,230,855 1,066,816 Up 15.38%

Processed Palm Oil 959,251 953,689 Up 0.58%

