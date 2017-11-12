15 TED Talks to Get Your Creative Juices Flowing

Do you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut? How do you come up with creative solutions when you're feeling stalled out? Maybe you get outside to recharge. Maybe you take a break to watch videos of cute animals. Maybe you're unsure where to begin.

Continue Reading Below

One great place to look for inspiration when you're in need are TED Talks. Featuring a wide range of professionals speaking on various topics, these talks make powerful ideas accessible and spark innovation.

To help you replenish your creativity, Invaluable compiled a list of 15 must-listen TED Talks on creativity. Check out the list below:

Taylor Poppmeier enjoys researching and writing about art and other creative spaces. You can find her wandering through pop-up galleries or assisting with content on Invaluable.