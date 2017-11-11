What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 11, 2017).

Hasbro has made a takeover offer for rival Mattel, a deal that would unite the country's two biggest toy makers.

GE's new CEO is expected to reveal his strategy Monday, with analysts and investors bracing for a potential dividend cut.

Trump administration feelings about CNN could be influencing the Time Warner-AT&T deal, people at the companies speculate.

The Dow fell 39.73 points to 23422.21 for its first weekly decline since September, on concern over the status of a tax overhaul.

Media companies are cutting ties with comedian Louis C.K. after he admitted to sexual misconduct.

HSBC was used by the Guptas for transfers through firms tied to suspected kickbacks, documents show.

Uber must give its U.K. drivers employee rights, an appeals tribunal ruled.

China's Bytedance is buying app maker Musical.ly for up to $1 billion.

Altice's founder is returning as president of the telecom and cable firm.

