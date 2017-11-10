WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Nov 10

TRUMP, XI PUSH OPPOSING VIEWS ON TRADE

President Donald Trump in a speech on Friday delivered his vision for an American economic engagement with Asia built on bilateral trade deals-then ceded the stage to his Chinese counterpart, who tried to pick up the mantle of regionwide leadership.

SAUDI PRINCE SHAKES ROYAL FAMILY WITH CRACKDOWN

In what amounts to a top-down revolution in the House of Saud, an aging king and his son are shattering the monarchy's long-held tradition of ruling by consensus and accelerating a crackdown on corruption that has caught up scores of royal rivals.

EU PUSHES U.K. ON KEY BREXIT DIVORCE ISSUES

The U.K. has two weeks to show the European Union that sufficient progress has been made on a trio of divorce issues for talks to move onto Britain's future relationship with the bloc, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said.

ALLEGED DRUG KINGPIN LEADS VENEZUELA'S DEBT RESTRUCTURING EFFORT

Meet the team in charge of the most complex bond restructuring in recent history: a former military officer, a one-time geography professor, two engineers, a minister under sanctions for alleged corruption and an alleged drug kingpin.

AIR STRIKE TACTICS IN SYRIA CHANGING, U.S. MILITARY OFFICIAL SAYS

The U.S. is adapting its tactics in Syria as Islamic State has been pushed out of urban centers, focusing on small areas to ensure that the militant fighters don't slip away, the top U.S. air commander in the Middle East said Friday.

VIETNAM SQUEEZES ACTIVISTS ON FACEBOOK AND ON STAGE

Pressure on Vietnamese dissident singer Mai Khoi faces reflects what human-rights groups say is the largest and most persistent crackdown in the communist state in years, extending to blogs and Facebook pages.

UPSTART PIRATE PARTY REMIXES CZECH POLITICS

Nowhere have European voters tossed out established parties with as much gusto as in the Czech Republic, where elections last month shifted the center-left opposition to a group led by a dreadlocked disc jockey with an aversion to suits.

HOW AN AMERICAN FAMILY ESCAPED PIRATES IN THE AMAZON

The Harteaus swam a river and bushwhacked through a jungle teeming with predators to get their two daughters, 6-year-old Colette and 3-year-old Sierra, to safety. A ferryman later plucked the family from a river in Pará state in the Brazilian Amazon.

SEPARATISTS, INDONESIAN FORCES IN STANDOFF NEAR FREEPORT MINE

Gunmen seeking to disrupt operations at an Indonesian mine owned by U.S.-based Freeport-McMoRan are occupying two nearby villages for a fourth day as residents run low on food and police and soldiers stand by.

