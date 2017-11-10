Dow Snaps Eight-Week Winning Streak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped, notching its first weekly decline since September, as concerns over the prospects of a U.S. tax-overhaul plan interrupted a remarkable stretch of gains for stocks.

Consumer Sentiment Dips in Early November

The University of Michigan's index of U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in early November, as respondents' expectations of current and expected economic conditions declined slightly.

Treasury Secretary Says Tax Bill on Track for Completion Next Month

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that he expects the House and Senate to agree on a compromise tax bill that President Donald Trump could sign into law by the end of the year.

Senate Prepares to Vote on Nominee to Head Key Banking Regulator

The final pieces of the Trump administration's financial regulatory team are moving into place, with another key official expected to get approval by the Senate as early as next week.

EU Pushes U.K. on Key Brexit Divorce Issues

The U.K. has two weeks to show the European Union that sufficient progress has been made on a trio of divorce issues for talks to move onto Britain's future relationship with the bloc, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said.

Oil Falls as Geopolitical Concerns Ease

Oil prices slid as fears of a major disruption in the Middle East eased, after prices soared over the past week as top exporter Saudi Arabia detained hundreds of individuals in a corruption investigation.

A Rare Win for Wall Street in China

There won't be a land rush for financial firms in China, but the opening up of the Chinese financial system to overseas ownership makes some deals very attractive for Wall Street.

Alleged Drug Kingpin Leads Venezuela's Debt Restructuring Effort

Meet the team in charge of the most complex bond restructuring in recent history: a former military officer, a one-time geography professor, two engineers, a minister under sanctions for alleged corruption and an alleged drug kingpin.

How a West Coast Trading Network Spawned a New York Pension Fund Scandal

The connections Navnoor Kang established with brokers during his years on the West Coast with investment firms Guggenheim Partners and Pacific Investment Management Co. would play a critical role in what prosecutors allege was the biggest public pension fund scandal of the past decade.

China to Give Foreigners Greater Access to Financial Sector

China took a major step in opening up its financial sector, announcing a relaxation of restrictions on foreign ownership in the securities and banking sectors just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his visit to Beijing.

