U.S. Tax Concerns Ripple Through Global Markets

U.S. stocks remained under pressure, on track for their first week of declines since September. The Dow industrials slipped 0.2%.

Consumer Sentiment Dips in Early November

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in early November, as respondents' expectations of current and expected economic conditions declined slightly.

EU Pushes U.K. on Key Brexit Divorce Issues

The U.K. has two weeks to show the European Union that sufficient progress has been made on a trio of divorce issues for talks to move onto Britain's future relationship with the bloc, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said.

Oil Buoyed by Geopolitical Concerns

Oil prices fluctuated between slight gains and losses on Friday, after having soared over the past week after top exporter Saudi Arabia detained hundreds of individuals in a corruption investigation.

Alleged Drug Kingpin Leads Venezuela's Debt Restructuring Effort

Meet the team in charge of the most complex bond restructuring in recent history: a former military officer, a one-time geography professor, two engineers, a minister under sanctions for alleged corruption and an alleged drug kingpin.

China to Give Foreigners Greater Access to Financial Sector

China took a major step in opening up its financial sector, announcing a relaxation of restrictions on foreign ownership in the securities and banking sectors just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his visit to Beijing.

A Former LTCM Partner Embraces Indexing, and Says You Should Too

Victor Haghani, a veteran of the legendary Salomon Brothers trading floor and founding partner of Long-Term Capital Management-which collapsed spectacularly in 1998-makes a forceful case for the merits of passive investing at his current firm.

CFTC Head to Meet With Regulators on Asian Trip

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is heading to Hong Kong and Singapore as part of an effort to reconcile its postcrisis rules with those of Asian regulators.

LSE to Call Vote on Future of CEO Amid Pressure From Activist

London Stock Exchange will hold a shareholder vote on whether to end the board's search for a new chief executive and keep Xavier Rolet in the role until 2021 as requested by activist investor TCI Fund Management.

Turkey Is the Canary in the Global Risk Coal Mine

For investors everywhere, Turkey looks like an important country to watch for signs that the calm in global markets could be upended.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)