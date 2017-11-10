U.S. Tax Concerns Ripple Through Global Markets

Global markets remained under pressure, following Wall Street lower on concerns over the U.S. tax-overhaul plan. Futures pointed to a 0.3% opening loss for the S&P 500.

EU Pushes U.K. on Key Brexit Divorce Issues

The U.K. has two weeks to show the European Union that sufficient progress has been made on a trio of divorce issues for talks to move onto Britain's future relationship with the bloc, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator said.

Oil Buoyed by Geopolitical Concerns

Oil prices consolidated gains having soared over the past week after top exporter Saudi Arabia detained hundreds of individuals in a corruption investigation.

Alleged Drug Kingpin Leads Venezuela's Debt Restructuring Effort

Meet the team in charge of the most complex bond restructuring in recent history: a former military officer, a one-time geography professor, two engineers, a minister under sanctions for alleged corruption and an alleged drug kingpin.

China to Give Foreigners Greater Access to Financial Sector

China took a major step in opening up its financial sector, announcing a relaxation of restrictions on foreign ownership in the securities and banking sectors just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his visit to Beijing.

CFTC Head to Meet With Regulators on Asian Trip

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is heading to Hong Kong and Singapore as part of an effort to reconcile its postcrisis rules with those of Asian regulators.

LSE to Call Vote on Future of CEO Amid Pressure From Activist

London Stock Exchange will hold a shareholder vote on whether to end the board's search for a new chief executive and keep Xavier Rolet in the role until 2021 as requested by activist investor TCI Fund Management.

Turkey Is the Canary in the Global Risk Coal Mine

For investors everywhere, Turkey looks like an important country to watch for signs that the calm in global markets could be upended.

Bitcoin: The World's Most Dramatic Bubble Ever?

First it was tulips. More recently it was tech stocks and then the housing market. Lately, it's all about bitcoin.

November 10, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)