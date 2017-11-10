U.S. Tax Concerns Ripple Through Global Markets

Continue Reading Below

European stocks edged down, following Asian markets and Wall Street lower on concerns over the U.S. tax-overhaul plan.

Oil Buoyed by Geopolitical Concerns

Oil prices consolidated gains having soared over the past week after top exporter Saudi Arabia detained hundreds of individuals in a corruption investigation.

Turkey Is the Canary in the Global Risk Coal Mine

For investors everywhere, Turkey looks like an important country to watch for signs that the calm in global markets could be upended.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin: The World's Most Dramatic Bubble Ever?

First it was tulips. More recently it was tech stocks and then the housing market. Lately, it's all about bitcoin.

China's Auto Sales Idled in October

China's passenger car sales stalled in October, as growth continues to elude some auto makers in the world's largest vehicle market.

Senate Tax Plan Has Delayed Corporate Cut, More Brackets

Senate Republicans unveiled a plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code that breaks significantly with a comparable House tax plan, including the level of top individual tax rates and the timing of a corporate tax-rate cut.

Economists See Few Monetary Policy Changes With Powell Leading Fed

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal this month expect that a Federal Reserve led by Jerome Powell would mean little change in monetary policy and a less aggressive approach to financial regulation.

Stocks Drop on Concerns Over GOP Tax Overhaul

Investors' concerns over the prospects of a tax overhaul sent stocks sliding. The S&P 500 shed 0.4%.

SEC Chief Fires Warning Shot Against Coin Offerings

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said so-called initial coin offerings in many cases looked like securities, raising the prospect the agency will take a more aggressive stance to this red-hot fundraising method.

SEC May Give New Guidelines on Reporting Cybersecurity Breaches

A senior Securities and Exchange Commission regulator said public companies will soon face new guidelines for how they report cybersecruity breaches to investors.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)