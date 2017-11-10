HSBC Accounts Used for Transactions Linked to Suspected South Africa Kickbacks

Continue Reading Below

South Africa's Gupta family used HSBC bank accounts in Dubai to transfer millions of dollars through companies that have been linked to suspected kickbacks for the sale of Chinese locomotives, according to documents.

Bitcoin: The World's Most Dramatic Bubble Ever?

First it was tulips. More recently it was tech stocks and then the housing market. Lately, it's all about bitcoin.

China to Give Foreigners Greater Access to Financial Sector

China took a major step in opening up its financial sector, announcing a relaxation of restrictions on foreign ownership in the securities and banking sectors just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his visit to Beijing.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A Former LTCM Partner Embraces Indexing, and Says You Should Too

Victor Haghani, a veteran of the legendary Salomon Brothers trading floor and founding partner of Long-Term Capital Management-which collapsed spectacularly in 1998-makes a forceful case for the merits of passive investing at his current firm.

Activist Investor Comes Up Short in Hong Kong

The owners of a Hong Kong real estate investment trust fought off a challenge from alternative investor PAG, which had sought the removal of the REIT's management.

CFTC Head to Meet With Regulators on Asian Trip

The top U.S. derivatives regulator is heading to Hong Kong and Singapore as part of an effort to reconcile its postcrisis rules with those of Asian regulators.

China's Finance-Sector Opening Would Be Great News-if You Could Make Money

U.S. banks will finally get a chance to run their own securities firms in China and take big stakes in local lenders, as Beijing marks President Trump's visit with a concession. Translating that into big profits will be a lot trickier.

LSE to Call Vote on Future of CEO Amid Pressure From Activist

London Stock Exchange will hold a shareholder vote on whether to end the board's search for a new chief executive and keep Xavier Rolet in the role until 2021 as requested by activist investor TCI Fund Management.

Allianz Profit Falls on Catastrophe Claims

Allianz reported a double-digit profit drop in the third quarter, hit by high natural catastrophe claims.

J.G. Wentworth to File for Bankruptcy After Striking Debt-Swap Deal

J.G. Wentworth, a specialty-finance company that buys life-insurance policies and other hard-to-sell assets, said Thursday it will file for bankruptcy protection-its second in less than nine years-after reaching a deal on a debt-for-equity swap with its lenders.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)