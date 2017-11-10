J.C. Penney Lowered Its Goals, Then Beat Them

Shares of J.C. Penney jumped Friday after it easily beat the expectations it lowered only weeks before.

Uber Suffers Setback as U.K. Court Rules Its Drivers Should Have Workers' Rights

Uber Technologies suffered a setback in a British court when an appeals tribunal reaffirmed a decision that the company must give its drivers employee rights like paid vacations.

GE Dividend In Focus as Investors Await New Strategy

Investors and analysts are bracing themselves for a broad rethinking of how GE operates, including shedding business units, a dividend cut, and layoffs among GE's nearly 300,000-person workforce.

Kobe Steel Points Finger at Careless Management, Overworked Employees in Scandal

Kobe Steel released a report Friday that blamed lax management and overworked employees for a product-quality scandal, saying the company has to restore trust to survive.

Toshiba Looks to Raise $5.3 Billion in Share Offering

Toshiba is planning to issue new shares if its deal to sell its chip unit doesn't get on track to meet an end-of-March deadline, in the company's latest attempt to recover from its Westinghouse unit's bankruptcy.

LSE to Call Vote on Future of CEO Amid Pressure From Activist

London Stock Exchange will hold a shareholder vote on whether to end the board's search for a new chief executive and keep Xavier Rolet in the role until 2021 as requested by activist investor TCI Fund Management.

Bigger Than Black Friday, Alibaba's 'Singles Day' Faces Fatigue in China

Chinese internet giant Alibaba is working to keep up sales momentum for "Singles Day," its marquee event, adding new incentives and innovations, as slow deliveries and competing sales festivals keep some customers away.

Richemont Profit Soars on Strong Growth

Richemont said its first-half profit jumped 80% to EUR974 million, bolstered by strong growth across all its divisions.

Allianz Profit Falls on Catastrophe Claims

Allianz reported a double-digit profit drop in the third quarter, hit by high natural catastrophe claims.

AT&T and Regulators Try to Dial Back Tension Over Merger Talks

A day after disagreements between AT&T and the U.S. government over the company's proposed takeover of Time Warner spilled out into the open, both sides tried to mute tensions that threatened to mar negotiations.

